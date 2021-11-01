Select Page

Earthquake reported near Kamanjab

Nov 5, 2021

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has confirmed that an earthquake was recorded in the early hours (05:58) of 4 November, approximately 10 Km North-East of Kamanjab.

Deputy Executive Director: Geological Survey at the Ministry, Gloria Simubali said the event was recorded by six seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network, which are Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Karibib, Aus and Gobabis. “The earthquake registered a preliminary local magnitude (ML) of 4.3 at latitude (Y): -19.589 degrees South, longitude (X): 14.923 degrees East and it was shallow at a depth of less than 15km,” added the Simubali.

She further said if you find yourself indoors during an earthquake try going outside safely when possible, otherwise find refuge under a table, if you are indoors, find a clear spot well clear of buildings, trees and power lines.

“Stay and face away from the window and watch out for falling objects during an earthquake,” she concluded.

 

