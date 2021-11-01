First of kind national roaming agreement inked by Paratus and MTN

Paratus Namibia and MTN Namibia this week signed a first of its kind national roaming agreement, to allow both providers to expand their own networks and neither operator needs to duplicate mobile coverage in certain areas of the country.

This infrastructure sharing deal marks a milestone in Namibian telecommunications history because the cooperation between two operators will provide not only a better mobile LTE service to customers but also a very attractive competitive option in the market.

Paratus Namibia MD, Andrew Hall said when they first launched the Paratus Mobile LTE service in 2016, it was a game-changer in terms of the mobile data offering to the Namibian public.

“At the time, we launched the lowest top-up rate of N$15 per GB and we have been growing the network ever since – expanding our coverage to Walvis, Swakopmund, Okahandja, Rehoboth and Otjiwarongo. By partnering with MTN, we are now able to realise a faster mobile LTE roll-out as, in the past, we have been unsuccessful engaging with the dominant operators to achieve our goals,” Hall added.

Hall added that this is the first of many deals in which Paratus will share infrastructure with licensed operators and deliver quality network connections to the broader business and domestic market and beyond.

“We are delighted that this agreement has been signed with Paratus Namibia. We believe that everyone deserves the right of access to a modern, connected digital life and this agreement helps us realise our business objectives of delivering better service to customers in Namibia. We see only positive benefit from this agreement for all,” MTN MD Elia Tsouros said.