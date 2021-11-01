Digital platform to help confirm COVID-19 test results launched

The Namibian Tourism Board Office in Frankfurt launched the Trusted Travel System that will help to check COVID-19 test results to make it easier for travellers to enter and leave Namibia.

The Embassy of the Republic of Namibia in Germany on 28 October said the digital online platform is intended to improve the verification of the COVID-10 test results and make it easier for travellers to enter and leave Namibia, therefore, travellers have to go to a Trusted Travel authorized laboratory for a PCR Test.

“The laboratories will generate a Trusted Travel test code, which can then be checked by airlines and health authorities at the port, but travellers with test results from non-listed laboratories must upload their test results to the Global Haven System website for verification at www.globalhaven.org ,” they added.

The Embassy further said that the Trusted Travel Platform will be available at various points of entry from 15 November and as from 1 December only COVID-19 test results generated through the Trusted Travel Platform or verified through the Global Haven System will be accepted for entry and exit into Namibia.

The laboratories on the platform are listed on the website www.africacdc.org/trust-travel

The digital online platform was developed by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) as well as other partners who use the PanaBIOS portal and they helped with the technical implementation.