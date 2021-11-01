Select Page

How is mining affecting the Stampriet Artesian Basin? – Scientific Society zooms in

Posted by | Nov 4, 2021 |

How is mining affecting the Stampriet Artesian Basin? – Scientific Society zooms in

The Namibia Scientific Society will host a backyard talk by Dr Roy Miller on the prevention of ‘in situ’ Leach Mining in the Stampriet Artesian Basin on 4 November at 19:00hrs.

The aquifers in the Stampriet Artesian Basin are the life-blood of the farming, tourism and business communities in the Kalahari area of the southeastern part of Namibia.

The Society said the Environmental Compliance Consultancy Company said in the Farmers Weekly magazine that the said proposed uranium mining development and its probable environmental impact would have an enormously detrimental effect on the area including its economy, farming and the environment.

Board Member of the Namibian Arts Association, Andrea Behnsen will also be showing shocking photographs taken by Margaret Courtney-Clarke showing how the pristine environment of the Namib Desert is affected by mining.

“The limited number of participants will be allowed and please let us know if you will attend in person, otherwise, you can participate via zoom,” concluded the Society.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Bank supports World AIDS Day

Bank supports World AIDS Day

30 November 2016

Investment will not be discouraged – DHL

Investment will not be discouraged – DHL

1 April 2016

GIPF increases pension benefit by 3.5%

GIPF increases pension benefit by 3.5%

31 March 2020

Central Bank to host 20th annual Symposium

Central Bank to host 20th annual Symposium

16 September 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<