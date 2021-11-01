How is mining affecting the Stampriet Artesian Basin? – Scientific Society zooms in

The Namibia Scientific Society will host a backyard talk by Dr Roy Miller on the prevention of ‘in situ’ Leach Mining in the Stampriet Artesian Basin on 4 November at 19:00hrs.

The aquifers in the Stampriet Artesian Basin are the life-blood of the farming, tourism and business communities in the Kalahari area of the southeastern part of Namibia.

The Society said the Environmental Compliance Consultancy Company said in the Farmers Weekly magazine that the said proposed uranium mining development and its probable environmental impact would have an enormously detrimental effect on the area including its economy, farming and the environment.

Board Member of the Namibian Arts Association, Andrea Behnsen will also be showing shocking photographs taken by Margaret Courtney-Clarke showing how the pristine environment of the Namib Desert is affected by mining.

“The limited number of participants will be allowed and please let us know if you will attend in person, otherwise, you can participate via zoom,” concluded the Society.