African airlines record fastest increase in cargo volumes for 9 consecutive months

African airlines saw international cargo volumes increase by 34.6% in September, the largest increase of all regions for the ninth consecutive month, according to September 2021 data released by the International Air Transport Association (AITA).

Africa’s seasonally adjusted cargo volumes are now 20% above pre-crisis 2019 levels but have been trending sideways for the past six months.

“International capacity was 6.9% higher than pre-crisis levels, the only region in positive territory, albeit on small volumes,” AITA reports.

The global air cargo market remained broadly stable in September. Industry-wide cargo tonne-kilometres rose by 9.1% in September 2021 versus the same month in 2019, after a 7.5% increase in August.