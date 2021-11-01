UNAM gets new Registrar

The University of Namibia (UNAM) Council has announced the appointment of Associate Professor, Erika Maass as their Registrar, for a period of 5 years from 1 November.

The University said the Registrar assists the Vice-Chancellor in the academic administration of the University and serves as the Secretary to both the UNAM Council and Senate.

Professor Maass is an experienced academic and higher education leader who has served in many leadership positions in academia. Her previous occupation was Director: Academic Affairs

The Chairperson of the UNAM Council, Sam Shivute said they have extremely high expectations from Professor Maass, but at the same time, high confidence in her ability to meet those expectations.

“We extend sincere gratitude to the efforts of Dr Hilkka Ndjaula, who is the outgoing Acting Registrar,” he concluded.