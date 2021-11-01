Trustco appoints Van den Heever as non-executive director

Trustco has appointed Janene van den Heever to its main board as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 November 2021.

Van den Heever is currently the managing member of Cajaka Furniture Manufacturing in Windhoek. She gained extensive experience of more than 13 years in the corporate business environment before she embarked on her journey to establish Cajaka Furniture in 2013.

She started her career with Trustco in the early 2000s in Oshakati in the far north of Namibia.

“From its very humble beginnings, the early entrepreneurial projects of Trustco hit the ground running. We started off selling maize meal for the group at the time and it unlocked the spirit of entrepreneurship in me for sure. When the insurance business rose from its incubation period in the group, it challenged me beyond imagination,” she said.

With the insurance business being launched with a mere four employees at the time, the group grew rapidly to have a staff complement of nearly one hundred employees working for Trustco under the watchful eye of Van den Heever.

Eventually, she managed all the group’s regional offices and her success resulted in her being called to serve at the executive level on the group exco in Windhoek.

“The bright lights of Windhoek were never to my liking. I loved my stay, the people, and the passion of the far north. But, I could simply not pass up on the opportunity to work side by side with the best that the group can offer, so I moved to Windhoek in 2007,” she said.

In 2018, she was appointed as an independent non-executive director to the financial services entities of Trustco. On the back of her valuable contributions to the boards of the financial services entities, the group’s nomination committee recommended her to serve as an independent non-executive director of Trustco.

The Bank of Namibia approved the appointment of Van den Heever as an independent non-executive director of Trustco.