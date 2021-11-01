Compion crowned 2021 National Champion at Agra Weaner Series

Andre Compion was crowned the 2021 national champion of the Agra Weaner Championship Series, marking the very first time that a National Champion was crowned for heifer production.

Compion was awarded the title at the annual gala event held in Windhoek on Thursday 28 October. This year marked the 10 years that the Agra Weaner Champion Series took place in this format. 2021 saw 15 weaner auctions held between 14 July and 7 September, across most of the cattle producing areas of Namibia.

Fairly good rains over large parts of Namibia over the last two years mean that many farmers are now in a position where they can rebuild their herds. As a result, weaner calf numbers were low, but the season did deliver very good prices at auction.

This year, there were 9 027 weaner calves sold on auction, compared to 8 422 in 2020. When comparing average prices, producers earned N$7 567.02 per head during the 2021 Series, while 2020’s average price was N$6 655.86.

On average, a farmer selling a lot of 12 tollie calves at this year’s Weaner Championship Series would have earned N$ 10 420 more than the previous year. When comparing tollies and heifers, the average tollie price during this season was N$7 752.08, compared to the N$7 134.72 average for heifers.

In a statement, Agra said the annual Weaner Championship Series not only allows them to reward individuals for their weaner production excellence, but these auctions also serve to stimulate cashflow in the cattle industry, as many producers rely on this series to finance their business

“The Series provides an opportunity for producers to measure how they compare to their peers, as well as areas where they can improve on in terms of farming practices,” Agra said.

The Series is sponsored by Bank Windhoek, Feedmaster, Sanlam and Santam, AgriBank, Hino Indongo and Indongo Toyota, Total Namibia, Africa Commercial Vehicles, Vivo Shell and MSD.