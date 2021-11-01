Select Page

Windhoek Municipality approves the development of a relocation centre to serve as temporary accommodation

Nov 3, 2021

The Municipal Council of Windhoek has approved the development of a relocation centre to serve as temporary accommodation for beneficiaries of the affordable housing programme, on 28 October.

The centre that is located in Otjomuise will serve as temporary accommodation while the houses of the beneficiaries are under construction, the council said.

“The relocation centre will also serve as an emergency shelter in case of emergencies or disasters in line with the Development and Upgrading Policy,” Council said.

According to the municipality, the centre will address some of the challenges faced in the construction of affordable housing units under the Affordable Housing Project which includes confined working space due to the location of some plots and the need to relocate households to alternative sites whilst construction is underway.

“The Affordable Housing Project aims to construct 1 200 affordable housing units for the benefit of ultra-low and low-income residents in six identified informal settlements in Windhoek over a period of 24 months from July 2020 to June 2022,” they explained.

The project will use the proposal for an emergency shelter development which was developed by the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in 2008 for flood victims but was never implemented, therefore the proposal was developed under the MoU that the two institutions signed.

The Affordable Housing is a project between the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, the Municipality of Windhoek, the National Housing Enterprise and the Khomas Regional Council.

 

