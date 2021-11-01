Select Page

Nov 2, 2021

Girls Day platform creates awareness among young women on career opportunities in the technical fields

The Global Apprenticeship Network Namibia (GAN) recently launched their first ‘Girls Day Namibia’ initiative at an event where 13 girls from Grade 8 and 9 from Walvis Bay visited the Namport last week.

The network said the visit enabled young girls to network and get access directly to the industry and women who have already successfully established themselves in a technical career.

“The girls had an opportunity to also engage with Namport female employees about the different career options available at Namport,” the network added.

The educational excursion was organised by GAN through partners with among others the Namibian Employers’ Federation, GIZ Namibia, Commercial Advancement Training Scheme and Namibia Training Authority

GAN Namibia is a network of business organisations that create work readiness programmes for youth and foster skills for the business.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

