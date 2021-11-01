Local private airline, Westair Aviation rebrands from FlyWestair to FlyNamibia

Westair Aviation on Monday at an event held at Eros Airport announced that it is rebranding its scheduled passenger airline to FlyNamibia.

The event was attended by industry partners and officiated by Vice President Dr Nangolo Mbumba.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Westair Aviation Group Wolfgang Grellmann noted that: “At Westair Aviation we have always been and will always aim to set the standard for aviation in Namibia. Now that role takes on a whole new dimension as we set our sights even higher, dream even bigger and embark on a journey that will not only broaden our own horizons but hopefully that of the country in which we live, operate, hope and dream.”

Starting in April of 2022 Westair Aviation will under its new brand FlyNamibia operate a daily schedule between Windhoek, Sossusvlei, Swakopmund and Etosha. FlyNamibia will also operate daily flights between Katima Mulilo and Victoria Falls.

“This schedule is crucial to assist the Namibia tourism sector to recover. Westair Aviation hopes to establish a carrier in the Namibian and African skies, that a nation can be proud of. With an ethos based on the concept of Ubuntu, which is celebrated across the continent, FlyNamibia aims to be a beacon that connects Namibia as a community with the rest of the world, and helps bring the world to Namibia so that we can showcase how unique and truly special we are as a destination,” he added.

FlyNamibia will continue operating the regional and international routes as FlyWestair, with new destinations on the horizon. These include the regional routes between Eros Airport Windhoek and Ondangwa, Rundu and Katima Mulilo, as well as the international route between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International.

According to Grellmann, taking on the responsibility to contribute towards the development of the Namibian aviation sector, Westair Aviation launched a bursary scheme that will train aviation professionals for the future.

“Our vision is that if we grow our skills base of Namibian aviation professionals this will result in Namibia becoming completely self-sufficient in terms of providing specialized aviation services,” he added.