802 students take part in first-ever NUST drive-through graduation ceremony

A total of 802 students representing NUST’s six faculties graduated during the drive-through graduation ceremony hosted by the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) on 22 October.

Following the conferment of qualifications, graduands participated in the Drive-Through component, which saw them able to exit their vehicles, walk down the red carpet, obtain their Graduation Scrolls and have an official graduation photograph taken.

These students make the approximately 3000 students who have graduated from the institution in 2021.

Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi, in delivering her Keynote Address, focused on youth employment as a key indicator of national development.

“It (youth employment) determines how fast and sustainably an economy grows, and it is for this reason that the Namibian Government prioritises investment in the education sector, as skills development and knowledge transfer has a direct impact on employment,” she said.

NUST Vice-Chancellor, Dr Erold Naomab, focused on this graduation exemplifies that NUST has transitioned from having first-generation university students to first-generation university graduates. NUST has also transitioned from 3rd industrial technologies to state-of-the-art technologies underpinning the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

During the June 2021 graduation, 958 students graduated with a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) qualification, while another 300 graduated with a STEM qualification in October.