Select Page

Poultry imports from Germany and Netherlands suspended due to bird flu

Posted by | Nov 2, 2021 | ,

Poultry imports from Germany and Netherlands suspended due to bird flu

The Ministry of Agriculture has suspended imports and in-transit movement of live poultry and poultry products from Germany and the Netherlands following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services in a statement on Monday said that live poultry, birds, raw/uncooked products, ostriches and raw ostrich products from the two territories have been suspended.

According to the ministry, only consignments with products packaged before 1 October will be accepted, while those packaged after the cut-off date will be rejected and sent back to their territory of origin or destroyed at the importer’s cost.

Cooked poultry products for commercial purposes from the two territories may be imported into Namibia under a veterinary import permit, the directorate said.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

72 candidates scramble for vacant Telecom CEO post

72 candidates scramble for vacant Telecom CEO post

1 September 2020

From politics to farming

From politics to farming

6 June 2014

Windhoek City fathers to enforce water restrictions as drought conditions persist

Windhoek City fathers to enforce water restrictions as drought conditions persist

14 May 2019

What matters to farmers matters to Momentum Short Term Insurance

What matters to farmers matters to Momentum Short Term Insurance

4 December 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<