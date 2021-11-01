Local film, Hairareb wins two awards at Cannes

Local film, Hairareb won two Dikalo Awards at the ‘Festival International du Film PanAfricain de Cannes’ recently.

The Production Company, Ndapunikwa Investments celebrated actress Hazel Hinda for winning Best Actress in her role as ‘Moira’ in Hairareb, plus, the film received a second win in the Special Mention from the Jury for Feature-Length Fiction category.

Dantagos Jimmy-Melani, Executive Producer of Hairareb said winning two out of five awards is amazing and they could not have hoped for better recognition for a Namibia feature film at such a prestigious international platform in Cannes. “We are extremely proud of Hazel, who gave a monumental performance in the film and we are so happy that international audiences will finally get to appreciate the great talent that Namibia has to offer through the success of Hairareb,” she added.

The film also had the honour of opening the festival on the evening of 19 October at the Espace and was in competition to receive a Dikalo Award in five categories, namely Best feature fiction, Best Actor, Best Actress, Special mention from the jury for feature fiction and The Nord Sud Development Association’s Dikalo Peach Award.

Hairareb is a tribute to Namibian cinematography and storytelling, the tale is told through the eyes of one of Namibia’s oldest and most deeply rooted tribes, the Damara Nama, capturing love during a time of devastating drought.