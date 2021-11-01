Samaria recalls some members of the Brave Warriors ahead of World Cup Qualifiers preparations

NFA – Bobby Samaria has recalled Kennedy Amutenya together with Chippa United captain Lubeni Haukongo and Ryan Nyambe for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo and Togo in November.

The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors are out of contention for world football biggest showpiece to be held in Qatar next year, but coach Bobby Samaria takes finishing second behind Group H winner Senegal seriously.

Namibia will play Congo in Brazzaville on 11 November and then finish off against Togo in Orlando, South Africa on 15 November 2021.

“We still have national pride and better rankings to play for. We lost twice to Senegal and we dropped in the FIFA world rankings and these two final games will surely count for something for us. That is why we still have a strong team that can compete against Congo and Togo”, stated Samaria.

Chippa United captain Lubeni Haukongo is called up for the first time to the Samaria coached Warriors while Kennedy Amutenya of Gladafrica championship side Cape Town Spurs makes a return and so will Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe.

“Kennedy missed the previous games due to a combination of personal issues and injuries while Lubeni missed out due to injury as well. Ryan is also in the mix and I have also included is the right-back from Mighty Gunners Riddick Gariseb”.

Samaria will also have a look at Young African goalkeeper Mbemutjiua Mata while Botswana-based Wendell Rudath and Civics playmaker Obrey Amseb are also in the team.

“It’s the two final official games for the year and we need to make sure we finish on a high and with these players, we will fight to the end”, Samaria said.

Senegal wins Group H with 12 points; Namibia are second on four points, level with Togo and Congo are bottom of the group with two points.

The local-based Tafel Lager Brave Warriors reports for camp on Sunday 31 October.

Here is the provisional 29 Tafel Lager Brave Warriors:Goalkeepers: Calvin Spiegel, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Loydt Kazapua, Mbemutjiua Mata and Virgil Vries. Defenders: Ryan Nyambe, Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Larry Horaeb, , Kennedy Amutenya, Lubeni Haukongo, Riddick Gariseb, Aprocius Petrus, Charles Hambira and Immanuel Heita. Midfielders: Denzil Haoseb, Dynamo Fredericks, Alfeus Handura, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Wendell Rudath, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Obrey Amseb and Willy Stephanus. Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka.