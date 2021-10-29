Africa ICT Ministers Forum to be hosted locally

Namibia in conjunction with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization will host the Africa ICT Ministers Forum on 4 November in Windhoek.

The Africa ICT Ministers Forum will highlight the relevance of ‘information as a public good’, by drawing attention to the outcome of the World Press Freedom Conference more particularly the endorsement of the Windhoek 30 Declaration which will be presented to the UNESCO General Conference slated for Nov. 2021, the Ministry of Information executive director, Mbeuta UA-Ndjarakana said on Friday.

“The Forum will discuss recent developments and trends in the field of access to information legislation in Africa, the contribution of access to information to development and the importance of regional cooperation in the field of access to information,” he added.

Furthermore, the forum will discuss the strengthening of transparency and accountability, the use of digital technology to broaden e-government processes and cross-border data flows, as well as multi-stakeholder approaches to artificial intelligence (AI) policy and programme development.

The Forum will cater for both physical and virtual attendants.