Select Page

COVID-19 impacts cut into rough diamond sales during 2020/21 financial year

Posted by | Oct 29, 2021 |

COVID-19 impacts cut into rough diamond sales during 2020/21 financial year

Diamond marketing and sales company, Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) managed to conduct six rough diamond sales totalling 144,967 carats for an average of USD 494.75 per carat, during 2020/21 financial.

The company’s full-year group profit after tax for the 2020/21 financial year amounted to N$13.3 million, down 86% from the prior year’s N$95.2 million, according to the company on Friday.

“Rough diamond sales were adversely affected by lockdowns and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, delaying the shipping of rough diamonds into cutting and trading centres and preventing buyers from attending sales events,” NAMDIA said in a statement.

This resulted in reduced rough diamond demand which led to declines in sales volume and softening of prices, they added.

According to the entity, an extraordinary impairment provision of N$30.9 million was raised on the acquisition of Namgem Diamond Manufacturing Company (Pty) Ltd. Before considering the impairment provision of N$30.9 million, the profit after tax amounts to N$44.2 million

The diamond marketing and sales company said that the ordinary profit before tax of NAMDIA amounts to N$73.7 million, down from N$150.2 million in the previous financial year, down by 51%.

Meanwhile, amid the torrid environment, NAMDIA said they managed to pay the Ministry of Finance during the period under review, N$43.5 million comprised of N$32.2 million in income tax and N$11.3 million in the export levy, while N$40 million was declared as dividends to the government.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Flower power starts jubilant spring

Flower power starts jubilant spring

5 September 2014

Trustco’s Sierra Leone venture unearths 476 carat diamond

Trustco’s Sierra Leone venture unearths 476 carat diamond

14 November 2017

Barclays’ African dreams shattered on need to improve capital adequacy

Barclays’ African dreams shattered on need to improve capital adequacy

1 June 2017

Lüderitz warms up to wind energy

Lüderitz warms up to wind energy

4 December 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<