Home for underprivileged children gets seamless internet connectivity

The Ark Trust, a house of hope for underprivileged children as well as ordinary street kids have received seamless internet connectivity from Twoobii Broadband, a satellite-based internet solution from Q-KON

The Trust which is situated in the north-eastern Kavango Region is a centre that is aimed at bringing about positive change among the youth through education and it provides children that live in and around it with basic needs such as food, psychological support and education.

Q-Kon decided to help Ark Trust because the Region has always had connectivity difficulties which made basic, everyday connectivity needs vital to the smooth operation of online learning and office administration unavailable.

“Twoobii business broadband brought about a great deal of relief to the Trust management who are now able to run the initiative, the office administration and the online-based education programmes seamlessly,” they added.

The collaboration of Q-Kon Namibia’s flagship product Twoobii and the Ark Trust was quite the befitting one as both have deep sentiments in granting every Namibian citizen access to information.

The Ark Trust’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stella Schenk had noted less than boastful praise for their new ‘off-grid service provider, Twoobii broadband. Stella Schenk’s exact words on the efficacy of the recently acquired connectivity solution were, “Connectivity issues? What’s that? No more”.