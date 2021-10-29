Select Page

Home for underprivileged children gets seamless internet connectivity

Posted by | Oct 29, 2021 | ,

Home for underprivileged children gets seamless internet connectivity

The Ark Trust, a house of hope for underprivileged children as well as ordinary street kids have received seamless internet connectivity from Twoobii Broadband, a satellite-based internet solution from Q-KON

The Trust which is situated in the north-eastern Kavango Region is a centre that is aimed at bringing about positive change among the youth through education and it provides children that live in and around it with basic needs such as food, psychological support and education.

Q-Kon decided to help Ark Trust because the Region has always had connectivity difficulties which made basic, everyday connectivity needs vital to the smooth operation of online learning and office administration unavailable.

“Twoobii business broadband brought about a great deal of relief to the Trust management who are now able to run the initiative, the office administration and the online-based education programmes seamlessly,” they added.

The collaboration of Q-Kon Namibia’s flagship product Twoobii and the Ark Trust was quite the befitting one as both have deep sentiments in granting every Namibian citizen access to information.

The Ark Trust’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Stella Schenk had noted less than boastful praise for their new ‘off-grid service provider, Twoobii broadband. Stella Schenk’s exact words on the efficacy of the recently acquired connectivity solution were, “Connectivity issues? What’s that? No more”.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Every 25th is Orange Day

Every 25th is Orange Day

6 March 2015

Oshakati Hospital resuscitated with life saving equipment

Oshakati Hospital resuscitated with life saving equipment

4 December 2018

Community radio assumes higher profile

Community radio assumes higher profile

21 February 2014

Japan government grants N$9.5 million to drought affected families

Japan government grants N$9.5 million to drought affected families

1 March 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<