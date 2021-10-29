Select Page

Bible Society to host charity walk on Saturday

Oct 29, 2021

The Bible Society of Namibia will host a 5km Walk for Bibles on 30 October at 07:00 at the Wanderers Sports Field. The aim of the walk is to raise money for the distribution of bibles in the country.

“Entry fees for adults is N$100 and N$50 for children and to protect us from COVID-19, every participant starts walking the moment of arrival any time between 07:00 to 09:00 to avoid large group gathering and entries close on 29 October,” the Society said, adding that the first 100 entries will receive a goody bag.

Entry forms are available online on their website and at their Bible Shop.“Come join us to place a bible in someone’s hand and to give our people hope and healing,” concluded the Society.

The Bible Society of Namibia is one of 145 Bible Societies across the world. Therefore as a member of the United Bible Societies, they aim to achieve the widest possible, effective and meaningful distribution of the Bible, and to encourage people to use it effectively for the transformation of their lives.

 

