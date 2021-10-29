Namibia to participate at the upcoming COP 26 in the UK

Namibia is set to participate at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow, United Kingdom from 1 to 12, November.

The country will be represented at the COP 26 at both the technical and political levels with this year’s COP focusing on finalizing the work that COP 25 was unable to conclude, with key issues focusing on climate finance and carbon market, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said.

The conference will also serve as a platform to raise ambitions and climate action by all stakeholders and it will also address issues related to the sustainable development mechanism, he added.

“Namibia is looking forward to participating in these mechanisms, particularly in the area of renewable energy and forestry, as you may be aware we have one of the best solar regimes in the world. We, therefore, urge parties to agree on the extent and rules for these markets in order to fully implement the Paris rulebook,” he said, adding that other equally pertinent matters include adaptation; mitigation; technology development and transfer, loss and damage from climate change impacts and capacity building.

Meanwhile, this year’s COP will focus on the rules that were supposed to be agreed upon 3 years ago in Katowice, and in Madrid, but negotiations broke down.