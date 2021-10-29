Impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of the women, peace and security agenda to be unpacked

Namibia is set to unpack the impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda, through a panel discussion slated for 1 November in Windhoek.

The Panel discussion will take place on Monday, 1 November 2021 from 10h00 to 12h00, at the International Women’s Peace Centre in Windhoek, and will be live-streamed through Facebook on the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), as well as NBC pages. The public is invited to participate.

The discussion will take place as the country celebrates the first anniversary of the International Women’s Peace Centre established in October 2020.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, executive director, Penda Naanda on said in promoting and amplifying the centre’s existence, the hybrid panel discussion will run under the theme: ‘The impact of COVID-19 on the implementation of WPS Agenda over the past year and women’s involvement in national, regional and international institutions and mechanisms aimed at preventing and managing conflicts.’

“The year 2020 also marked the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a historic roadmap for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls,” he added.

Naanda meanwhile said Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, recognizes and affirms the crucial role women play in the prevention and management of conflicts as well as their roles in post-conflict peacebuilding.

“Since its adoption, the UN Security Council has adopted many more supporting resolutions, which collectively make up the WPS Agenda. This agenda is now one of the most important topics on the Security Council calendar every year, and more countries continue to prioritize it by creating National Action Plans,” he concluded.