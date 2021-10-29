Select Page

Telecom Namibia to launch 4G in Groot Aub to bridge digital divide

Oct 28, 2021

Telecom Namibia will officially launch their 4G LTE Network on 30 October, in Groot Aub, in a move aimed to bridge the digital divide, while bringing services closer to all.

The community in Groot Aub will have an opportunity to purchase sim cards, smart routers, pocket Wifi’s, JIVA packages, Unlimited Hotspot and Speedlink packages and receive information on this premier 4G technology which will provide internet speeds never experienced before in the area.

Telecom Namibia’s Senior Manager: Marketing Strategy, Felicitas Kakoro-Gowases, said TN values innovation and embrace excellence in the services the company offers its customers.

“We have made a huge effort to deliver unbeatable data packages, enhancing customer experience and we encourage Groot Aub residents to get onto the digital superhighway,” she added.

According to Kakoro-Gowases, Groot Aub customers will enjoy TN 4G across a range of smart devices including 4G compatible smartphones and 4G hotspots.

Furthermore, the 4G will allow customers to experience uninterrupted entertainment in High Definition cementing TN’s commitment to invest in infrastructure upgrades that enable digital transformation and consistently enable a superior online experience for customers.

“Telecom Namibia continues to review its product and service offering to ensure we remain relevant to the market and that we are able to meet our customer demands with the right products at the right price,” Kakoro-Gowases said.

 

