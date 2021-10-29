Reptile comes out big with ten oxygenators for Erongo medical outfits

Uranium explorer, Reptile Mineral Resources, this week donated ten locally-manufactured oxygen concentrators to two organisations in the Erongo region, to boost their ability to respond to Covid patients in need of oxygen.

Reptile stated that its donation is in response to the call by government through the local branch of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The concentrators are designed and built by local manufacturer, Better Earth Everyday. Each concentrator has the capacity to produce 10 litres per minute of 94% pure oxygen.

The recipient organisations are Ciske’s Taskforce based in Swakopmund and the Erongo Corona Care Initiative based in Walvis Bay.

Reptile’s Exploration Manager Dr Katrin Kärner said the equipment was sourced locally to support local industry and to ensure continued maintenance of the units after commissioning.

“We believe in the long-term value for our stakeholders and communities in which we operate. That is why we are committed to support our local communities in a sustainable and responsible way,” Dr Kärner concluded.

Reptile Uranium is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASX-listed Deep Yellow Limited.

