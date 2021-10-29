Select Page

Hitradio’s Sybille grabs international vote as most popular German living outside Germany

Oct 28, 2021

Hitradio Namibia’s bubbly Sybille Moldzio has just been named the most popular German living in a non-German country by a media group styling itself as International Media Support (Internationalen Medienhilfe).

Sybille garnered nearly a quarter of all the votes cast by around 8600 German living across the world. She competed against four other women of German decent, respectively hailing from Chile, Romania, Brazil and the USA.

Medienhilfe’s Björn Akstinat said any of the five finalists could have won the competition since all are prime examples of German descendants living abroad. “This is not a beauty pageant. This competition is only for women who form part of a German-speaking community outside Germany itself. They are recognised for their contributions to their own communities,’ he stated.

The competition, now in its third year, also serves to bring expat German communities to the attention of mainstream Germans living in Germany. “Many citizens of the Federal Republic knows basically nothing about German minorities in the rest of the world as this issue does not feature in the school curriculum.”

Sybille’s formal award title is Expat German of the Year 2021. Medienhilfe described her as a role model for the German community in her native Namibia.

 

