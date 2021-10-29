UNAM Rundu Campus gets landscape make over

Shannon Investment donated more than 70 fruit trees and other plants to the University of Namibia’s Rundu Campus as part of their landscape initiative. Donations consist of 23 mangoes, 5 guavas, 6 avocados, 6 Lime, 1 Orange, 3 Palm trees and 35 different shade plants that were planted on the campus a fortnight ago.

Mr Kapitango, owner of Shannon Investment said the donation is aimed at strengthening the relationship with the University and creating a welcoming environment for both students, lecturers and visitors at the campus.

Campus Director, Dr Helen Miranda said they are very pleased and excited to be witnessing the handover and the donation will not only make the campus attractive but also create a healthy environment for staff and students.

“This is now our very own property and we must make sure that it is protected, clean and well looked after. Let us do our part in all possible ways, so that very soon this orchard bears fruits sufficient to feed us and the community,” she added.

She further expressed that the Rundu Campus has been commended for being one of the cleanest campuses of the university and we are proud to have Shannon Investment Cc as one of the stakeholders that contribute to the cleanliness and beauty of the campus environment.

The donation comes after a 5-year relationship with a close corporation. The company is mainly responsible for the campus landscape needs that range from planning and maintaining the environment.