Blue bank appoints Michelle Ngaujake as Manager Investor Services

Posted by | Oct 28, 2021 |

Standard Bank on Thursday announced the appointment of Michelle Ngaujake as Manager Investor Services earlier this year.

With a Business, Economics and Investment Management background, Ngaujake is the perfect person to lead Standard Bank’s Investor Services division.

Much of her experience up until now has prepared her for this moment. She successfully grew and maintained the NamPost wholesale liability book, amid the economic downturn brought about by the recession and the lockdowns.

Her professional experience is anchored in the banking environment having worked for Standard Bank before and then at the Bank of Namibia.

She holds a BCom in Business Administration from UNAM, a BCom (Hons) in Financial Economics and Investment Management from the University of the Free State and an LLM in Oil and Gas Law from UoB in Scotland).

 

