Khomas primary schools inaugurate new classrooms, courtesy Govt of Japan

By David Adetona.

The Khomas Region’s Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture officially opened new blocks of classrooms at two primary schools in the region.

The new school building at the M.H Greeff Primary School include five classrooms, one storeroom and two water tanks while Bet-el Primary School received four classrooms and one storeroom.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new school building, Khomasdal Councillor, Hon Samuel Angolo said it is a special moment to witness the milestone of the classroom construction that is funded by the Embassy of Japan through the Grassroots for Human Security Projects (GGP).

He also pointed out the need for better infrastructure for basic education, naming classrooms, libraries and laboratories as essential for quality education.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture constantly takes the initiative to engage with friends of education, in this case the Japanese Embassy to ensure that projects like these are done at schools and the needs of the learners are met,” said the Councillor.

The Councillor further advised that teaching and learning should not only be the responsibility of teachers but all the different stakeholders.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, His Excellency Hideaki Harada, said the learners of MH Greeff Primary School will no longer need to study in small prefabricated classrooms with exposed asbestos and Bet-el learners will no longer need to attend school in the afternoon.

“The Embassy of Japan has tirelessly supported schools in the Khomas Region,” said the Ambassador adding that fifty-one classrooms at twelve schools have been constructed so far under the GGP in the Khomas Region alone.

The Director of the Khomas Region’s Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture, Paulus Nghikembua (centre left), the Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, His Excellency Hideaki Harada (centre left), Khomasdal Councillor, Hon Samuel Angolo (right) and the Directorate’s Inspector of Education, Catherine Vries (left) at the inauguration of a block of new classrooms at MH Greeff Primary School.