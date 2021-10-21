Ohorongo Cement donates supplies worth N$26 million to health ministry

The Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, in collaboration with Support Ulm e.V. has donated medical supplies and equipment consisting of masks and surgical gowns to the Ministry of Health and Social Services for distribution to public hospitals and clinics.

Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, Managing Director of Ohorongo Cement, handed over the donation to Dr Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services, in Windhoek on 25 October.

“We have come a long way in the fight against this pandemic. Although positive cases are decreasing, we cannot let our guard down, but should now, more than ever reinforce our strength by getting vaccinated to build a barrier in anticipation of a possible 4th wave. We have to continue to protect our healthcare workers for them to serve the nation in a safe environment. This donation will just do that,” Dr Shangula said.