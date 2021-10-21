Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 25 October 2021

Posted by | Oct 26, 2021 |

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Omatako abstraction took place to online users.

**No data was received from Neckartal Dam.

 

About The Author

Daniel Steinmann

Brief CV of Daniel Steinmann. Born 24 February 1961, Johannesburg. Educated at the University of Pretoria: BA, BA(hons), BD. Postgraduate degrees are in Philosophy and Divinity. Editor of the Namibia Economist since 1991. Daniel Steinmann has steered the Economist as editor for the past 29 years. The newspaper started as a monthly free-sheet, then moved to a weekly paper edition (1996 to 2016), and on 01 December 2016 to a daily digital newspaper at https://economist.com.na. His editorial focus is on economic analysis based on budget analysis, dissecting strategic planning and assessing the impact of policy formulation. For eight years, he hosted a weekly talk-show on NBC Radio, explaining complex economic concepts to a lay audience in a relaxed, conversational manner. He was a founding member of the Editors' Forum of Namibia. Over the years, he has mentored scores of journalism students as interns and as young professional journalists. He often assists economics students, both graduate and post-graduate, to prepare for examinations and moderator reviews. He is the Namibian respondent for the World Economic Survey conducted every quarter for the Ifo Center for Business Cycle Analysis and Surveys at the University of Munich in Germany. He is frequently consulted by NGOs and international analysts on local economic trends and developments. Send comments to [email protected]

Related Posts

Overview for the Decad and short-term outlook to Friday 26 April 2019

Overview for the Decad and short-term outlook to Friday 26 April 2019

23 April 2019

04 July 2014

04 July 2014

7 July 2014

Rainfall 13 March 2015

Rainfall 13 March 2015

13 March 2015

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 10 February Five-day outlook to Wednesday 15 February

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 10 February Five-day outlook to Wednesday 15 February

10 February 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<