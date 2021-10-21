Select Page

28 women equipped with sewing skills

Posted by | Oct 25, 2021 |

28 women equipped with sewing skills

About 28 Windhoek women completed a three month sewing training course this week at the City of Windhoek (CoW).

The City said this is part of their social welfare initiative and helps address the needs of vulnerable groups among residents and it works to develop the potential of individuals, families and communities.

The initiative further aims to empower vulnerable people with various skills so that they become independent and self-reliant and it is also part of their impact mitigation strategy for gender violence, HIV/AIDS and poverty.

Section Head of Social Welfare, Cecilia Maruta said the project has the potential to address poverty and unemployment among women.

“However a lack of resources that included sewing machines and electricity at homes, hamper the continued progress of the beneficiaries,” she added.

She said that after the training course, the CoW follows up by doing assessments to identify the challenges experienced by the course beneficiaries and try to address them accordingly. The course was conducted at the UN Plaza Community Hall and the Onghuwo Ye Pongo Community Centre in Okuryangava.

The sewing training course started in 2006 with funding from the USAID, who procured sewing machines and other start-up material and since then CoW has been running the programme.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Mercia Geises succeeds Mungunda as chief executive at Blue Bank

Mercia Geises succeeds Mungunda as chief executive at Blue Bank

27 November 2020

Du Plessis leads Nedbank’s award-winning Business Banking team

Du Plessis leads Nedbank’s award-winning Business Banking team

20 May 2021

Ester Kali takes over as Bankers Association Chair

Ester Kali takes over as Bankers Association Chair

15 June 2020

Thank you to all the Businesswoman sponsors!

Thank you to all the Businesswoman sponsors!

14 November 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<