Mix Settlement on its way to being formalized

The Windhoek Municipal Council engaged the residents of Mix Settlement, which is home to 1454 household on 24 October as part of the formalisation of the Settlement.

Councillor Fransina Kahungu was joined by Windhoek Rural Constituency Councillor, Piet Adams at the open space in the settlement where residents gathered in big numbers to provide input into the programme and projects planned for their area by the municipality.

The City confirmed that as part of the formalisation of Mix, they have finalised the design and layout of the settlement which was also approved by the relevant authorities. “As a result of this development we are busy relocating some residents who should pave the way for the development of the waste water treatment plant and the development of streets in the settlement,” they added.

They further informed that the construction of the treatment plant is scheduled to start in November 2021 and it is expected to improve the overall sanitation situation in the area, plus the relocated residents will enter into lease agreements with the Council, with an option to buy.

Kahungu also addressed the residents’ concerns regarding the lack of municipal services at the relocation sites. She explained that the City is at an advanced stage to extend the provision of water and sanitation to the new area. “To further improve the living condition of the residents, we have installed high mast lights, communal taps and toilets in the settlement,” she added.

The residents requested for the provision electricity, public transport, a community open market, play parks, a community hall, a mobile police station, a clinic and a school, and permission to extend their structures amongst other needs.

Adams updated the community with regard to the progress on the clinic and the school as well as the plans to establish a police station in Brakwater that can also serve the Mix Settlement.

“Thank you all for coming to the meeting and for more participatory engagement of this nature for the benefit of community development,” concluded Adams.