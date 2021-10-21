Germany commits N$4.17 billion for development cooperation with Namibia

Germany has committed N$4.17 billion in grants and loans for bilateral technical and financial cooperation during this years government negotiations with Namibia, held on 20 and 21 October in Windhoek.

The focal areas of cooperation include sustainable economic development, including private sector development and vocational training and natural resource management, including support to protected areas and rural communities.

Inclusive and sustainable urban development, addressing the urgent need for action in informal urban settlements, also form part of the cooperation.

In addition, important investments in water and renewable energy infrastructure are being supported to improve the access of the Namibian population to these basic services while at the same time contributing to climate protection and adaptation.

The head of the German delegation, Alois Schneider, Head of the Division for Southern Africa, commended Namibia on the Harambee Prosperity Plan II.

He confirmed the commitment of the German Government to support Namibia in its endeavour to achieve sustainable development and inclusive green growth to reach the common goal of overcoming poverty and inequality.

“The Harambee Prosperity Plan II, with its clear focus on investment, is an excellent plan for job creation, economic recovery and advancement,” Schneider said.

Wilhencia /Urias, Executive Director of the National Planning Commission, and Alois Schneider, Head of the German Division for Southern Africa, signing the agreement that forms the backbone of German development assistance to Namibia. (Photograph by the German Embassy, Windhoek)