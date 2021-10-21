Select Page

Windhoek leopards the focus of a talk at Namibia Scientific Society

Posted by | Oct 25, 2021 |

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting a public talk on 26 October by Ruben Portas, a research assistant in the Cheetah Research Project, about the InterMuc Leopard Project, run by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research of Berlin and the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia.

The talk is in collaboration with the Namibia Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS) and will focus on the leopards roaming in the Khomas mountains around Windhoek and within the Auas Oanob Conservancy.

The Society said they will provide basic data on diet and spatial ecology and present some of the current research questions, the study of interactions among carnivores, as well as the methodology used to answer such questions.

Attendance must be booked in advance but the presentation can also be followed at https:zoom.us/j/8023841980

Portas said working in the field surrounded by wildlife is his passion and his everyday drive. “I contribute with my work to a better understanding of the functioning of ecosystems and the interactions between species and their habitats to establish more effective science-based conservation practices for leopards and cheetahs” he said.

