African film producers invited to apply for business skills development programme

Posted by | Oct 25, 2021 |

In partnership with DW Akademie, the Durban FilmMart Institute will host a 12-week business skills development programme to nurtur and empower African film and television producers with the required skills to engage a global market.

The programme will include online sessions and mentoring from business and financial management to understanding the legal framework and distribution strategies. Each session will be 90 minutes long. The sessions will take place twice a week over a 12-week period starting in December 2021.

The programme is open to Durban Film Mart (DFM) Alumni, including filmmakers who have presented or pitched a project at DFM through Talents Durban, JUMPSTART, CINEFAM, REALNESS and HotDocs Fellows. It is also open to DFM ACCESS 2021 Alumni.

The target group is African producers with less than five years’ experience. Those with more than five years’ experience will have to motivate their applications.

African film professionals outside Africa, will have to advise what percentage of their work is based in the continent and acceptance into the programme will not be based on a specific film project.

Deadline for submissions is Sunday, 7 November 2021 at midnight (CAT). To apply for the programme, click here.

