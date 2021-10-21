Select Page

UNAM holds career days to aid application process for prospective students

The University of Namibia (UNAM) recently held open career days on 14 and 15 October to guide and expose learners from various schools to the numerous study options at the University and subsequent career choices they can follow.

The 2-day event hosted by the Directorate of Student Affairs (DSA) afforded the learners an opportunity to apply online, at the Main Campus Computer Centre.

The event featured different faculty stalls where prospective students could enquire about the courses available.

Angela Noabes, the Job Placement, Career & Special Programmes Officer at DSA said the event will familiarise students with the university admission process.

“No matter who you are, where you come from and where you want to go, there is definitely a place for you at UNAM,” Noabes said.

