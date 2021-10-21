Gunners face Civilians in epic MTC NFA Cup Aweh final in Swakop

Namibia Football Association – It is no holds barred this Saturday when Civics play Mighty Gunners in the half a million dollar MTC NFA Cup Aweh final in Swakopmund’s Vineta Stadium.

It is 13 years since Civics last played in an NFA final. This was in 2008 when they also won the cup. Gunners, on the other hand, have played, and lost, in two finals over the past ten years.

Civic coach, Jeremy Zimmer said it is his intention to make his team and their supporter smile again after a very long time.

“It’s been a while since the maroon of Civics celebrated triumph and this time around I want to make them happy. The final will be won on margins and we will be very careful on the day. We have come this far and this is it. The magic is 10, and we have to break the duck,” he said.

Coach Gerhardt Hengari of Mighty Gunners said they their experience in finals is better than Civics in the MTC NFA Cup Aweh as they lost two finals in the last eight years.

“We are surely going to be third time lucky on Saturday. This final is major for us and we have done so much to be here and get over the line. We will make history on Saturday,” said Hengari.

Vineta Stadium will be abuzz with soccer action for the final with a curtain raiser between MTC Old Crooks and the Media Team at 12h00 and then Blue Waters vs Young African at 13h30 for the third and fourth place contest. The grand finale is set for 16h00, and will also be live on NBC TV.

The losing finalist will be rewarded with N$250,000 while the third and fourth finishers will receive N$150,000 and N$100,000 respectively.