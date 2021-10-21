Cancer Association makes it easier for more women to be screened

The Cancer Association is entering the last phase of this year’s activities with a Pink Day Clinic from 18 to 20 October and a screening clinic for women in the first week of November.

The first event is to raise cancer awareness through education and the second to make screening available to every women at only N$100 per screen.

The Cancer Association Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen announced that 300 financially vulnerable women will be selected for complimentary breast and cervical cancer screening.

“The ideal would be a year-round continuous screening effort nationwide, but we must make use of the ‘pink month’ movement to motivate women to go for cancer screening,” explained Hansen.

The association’s National Cancer Outreach Programme travels every year to all regions of the country to provide free screening in the local communities. Therefore the association advised that sexually active women over the age of 25 go for a Pap Smear at least once every 3 years, while women over 40 should go for an annual clinical breast examination, ideally a mammogram or breast sonar.

“Women are invited to book for the clinic at 061 237740 and please bring along your own night gown or body wrap cloth, your Namibian ID and a pen to complete the registration forms,” reminded Hansen.