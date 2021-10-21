Select Page

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address Africa Accelerating 2021

Posted by | Oct 21, 2021 |

During the opening session of the upcoming 3-day Africa Accelerating summit, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau will underscore opportunities to deepen Canada-Africa collaboration.

The summit, hosted by the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business will run from 26 to 28 October 2021. Africa Accelerating brings together leaders from the private and public sectors, policy makers, managers of billions of dollars in investment capital, and showcasing a pipeline of significant projects and opportunities.

Trudeau’s address convey the message that Canada and Africa have many opportunities to be strong partners, with reference to existing programmes, future opportunities and his visit last year to the African Union.

“The Prime Minister’s message will focus on Canadian efforts at home and on the African continent for the restart of African economies,’’ said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, Chair of the Board of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

Last month the chamber congratulated Trudeau, acknowledging his policy commitments on Africa which include a strategy for economic cooperation across Africa. This also covers support for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, the facilitation of increased infrastructure investment and expanding partnerships in research and innovation.

“We were delighted to see that some of the recommendations discussed by the Chair of the Board and the President with the Canada Africa Growth Coalition are reflected in Prime Minister Trudeau’s platform,” said Spio-Garbrah.

Trudeau’s address will take place at 09:15 ET (3:45PM CAT) on Tuesday 26 October 2021.

Registration is complimentary for all who wish to attend. Click here to register.

