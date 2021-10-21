SA Vietnamese community sent facemasks and ventilators to Namibia

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation received face masks and ventilators solicited by the Namibian High Commission in South Africa on 18 October.

According to Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the High Commissioner to South Africa, Veiccoh Nghiwete engaged his Vietnamese counterpart in Pretoria, Ambassador Vu Van Dung, who mobilized the Vietnamese community living in South Africa to donate 40,000 face masks for Namibia.

“We also received other donations that were also facilitated by Nghiwete, which are 15,500 face masks from the Universal Safety Products Company and four ventilators from Defy Appliance Company,” the minister stated.

She said the country has received generous donations, which have a positive impact on its overwhelmed health system.

“To the Government and the fraternal people of Vietnam, please accept the appreciation of the Government and people of Namibia for this most welcome donation, which will go a long way in our efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Namibia,” she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further stated that this act of generosity is testimony to the strong bond of solidarity between the people of South Africa and Namibia, because South Africa is also hit hard by the pandemic, but yet private companies have reached out to help Namibia.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Health and Social Services and all frontline workers who continue to render heroic services to the people of Namibia, in the fight against the further spread of COVID-19,” she concluded.

Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (right), the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation handing over the donations to the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Service, Dr Ester Muinjangue.