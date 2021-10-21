Olafika makes sure local economy flourishes through entrepreneurship

The Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme hosted a press engagement at the African Leadership Institute earlier this week under the theme Entrepreneurship: The spark to reviving the Economy?

The Konrad Adenauer Foundation’s Resident Representative, Natalie Russmann said they have been one of the committed partners of the Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme since 2019. To date, it has equipped more than 250 entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed for business success.

“We trust that the programme will continue to empower entrepreneurs across the country and ensure that challenges expressed within Namibia’s formal and informal SME sectors are bridged.,” she added.

Founder of Olafika, Twapewa Kadhikwa said Namibia needs its human resources to start moving to vision 2030. “We cannot rely on the government to do everything for us, we need to equip ourselves with the skills and the mindset to move out of poverty,” she said.

Pewa said she is doing her part in helping the human resources of the country to keep the economy healthy and flourishing, with this initiative. “The economy can only be revived by having a strong focus on the domestic economy and market, we can make it, let us spark the economy,” she emphasized.

The Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme initiative was developed by Pewa in partnership with the Namibian Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and the African Leadership Institute.