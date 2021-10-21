Select Page

City of Windhoek to collaborate with Real Madrid in sports development

Posted by | Oct 21, 2021 |

World renowned Football Club, Real Madrid has committed to the development of sports through local school programmes, through the club’s foundation.

The City of Windhoek said in a statement that Windhoek Mayor, Dr Job Amupanda requested the Spanish Ambassador to Namibia, HE Antonio Javier Romera Pintor, earlier this year to convey Windhoek’s desire to collaborate with both the Municipality of Madrid and the Real Madrid Football Club.

The cooperation initiative will be lead by the various Namibian sports authorities, specifically the Ministry of Sports Youth and National Services and the Namibia Sports Commission, but we will still remain a stakeholder in theses collaborations,” the city fathers stated.

The City confirmed that representatives from the Spanish Football League, La Liga will visit Windhoek later this month on a familiarisation tour of Namibia. “The envisaged partnerships will focus on sports development initiatives and pragmatic city-to-city cooperation programmes covering arts, culture, tourism, housing, public transport, trade and investment,” the City said.

Elaborating on the Sister City request, the municipality said no further commitment has been made but there remains interest for a collaborative initiative in the areas of housing and gas-powered public transport solutions.

We palace a high premium on city-to-city relations and international solidarity collaborations as important pillars of municipal service delivery, as we believe that no city can exist in isolation,” the City concluded.

