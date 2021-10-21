Select Page

First blast restarts Kombat after 14 dead years

Posted by | Oct 21, 2021 |

After 14 dormant years, mining activities at Kombat Mine officially restarted this week when new owners Trigon Metals had a successful blast in the open pit on 19 October.

The first production of the Kombat Copper Project, the flagship project of Trigon, are expected by the end of 2021. The Canadian-based mining explorer holds a prospecting licence covering an area of more than 7,500 ha in the Otavi mountains

Jed Richardson, President and Chief Executive of Trigon said the restart marks a momentous milestone for Trigon, for the community of Kombat and for Namibia, and for the company’s shareholders. “Special thanks to our team for their diligence in moving the company forward to this great day,” he said.

The Kombat project comprises three mining licences which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for lead and zinc.

In addition, the company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences, both of which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

One of the many copper bearing rocks found at the open pit area of the Kombat Mine after the blast. Mining activities officially resumed this week.

