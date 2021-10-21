New heads at Simonis Storm tasked to guard and grow clients’ wealth

Garth Petersen and Heiko Prior are the new faces in the Simonis Storm Securities stable, tasked to grow clients’ investments, and to tap into the resources of the stock exchange.

Petersen joined Simonis Storm recently while Prior has been in the saddle since April this year. Petersen is the new Head of Wealth and Prior the Head of Securities.

The company’s Managing Director, Bruce Hansen, said “the impact of Covid-19 highlighted the need for robust estate planning ensuring financial security is maintained in the event of an unforeseen change of circumstance. Additionally, the need for businesses as well as individuals to have capital at their disposal is essential for sustainability. Therefore, Simonis Storm Securities is committed to supporting business entities and individuals in maintaining their financial goals.”

With Petersen and Prior now part of the respected team in the stockbroking house, Hansen is confident that they are now much closer to achieve their goal of looking after clients’ wealth, in particular their continued financial security in the face of drastic changes.

Both men come with vast experience in their fields. Petersen is skilled in the financial and capital markets space, having worked with asset managers, medical aid schemes, unit trust funds, pension funds and global custodian banks. Prior, as Head of Securities, deal with a broad spectrum of clients, always on the lookout for the next prospect to enter the realm of listed, publicly-traded companies on the Namibian Stock Exchange.

Simonis Storm Securities is celebrating its quarter century this year.