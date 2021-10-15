Select Page

Pink Day 2021 to be commemorated with complimentary women’s health clinic

The Cancer Association of Namibia will be observing ‘Pink Day 2021′, to honour women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the day will be commemorated with a complimentary women’s health clinic which will be hosted at their medical centre on 28 October and 29 October. He said screening will entail a free clinical breast examination and a Pap smear for Namibian citizens and permanent residents.

“During these two days we will create awareness and raise funds to help prevent and treat breast cancer earlier to help save lives,” he explained.

He said 150 women will be screened per day and the ladies are invited to book a timeslot in advance at 061 237740 and persons who do not book in advance will have to wait for the last slot if any are still available.

“Bring along your Namibian ID, own gown and wear a mask and support our cause by making an apple purchase or donation at http://eapple.bankwindhoek.com.na/,he concluded.

