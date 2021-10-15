Select Page

Access to Information bill awareness campaign held in the Kavango West

Oct 20, 2021

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) held a consultative meeting and awareness campaign on the draft of the ‘Access To Information Bill’ on 18 October at Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West Region.

The ministry said the bill aims to promote transparency, accountability and effective governance for all public and private entities.

“One of the benefits of the bill is that it allows for any citizen to request for information from a public or private body which is required to reply to the request within a reasonable time frame, amongst others,” they added.

ICT Deputy Minister, Emma Theofelus, lead the meeting with her delegation from the Ministry, UNESCO, Law Reform and Development Commission and Internet Society, political and traditional leaders of the Region and Regional Stakeholder to discuss, scrutinise and make inputs to the bill.

The official engagements were followed by a pop-up event at the town where the Deputy Minister engaged residents on the bill and various issues.

The Bill was recently re-tabled in parliament by the ICT Minister, Dr. Peya Mushelenga.

 

