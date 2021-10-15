Select Page

Tourism ministry, NWR install new electricity meters at Etosha National Park

Posted by | Oct 20, 2021 | ,

Tourism ministry, NWR install new electricity meters at Etosha National Park

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) partnered to install new electricity meters (conventional and pre-paid) within the Etosha National Park.

The metering project will cost the ministry N$2,792,982. NWR is expected to reimburse the ministry 20% of the total cost for meters installed after the project.

The first phase, which was to realise the electrical work within the Etosha National Park (Halali, Namutoni, Okaukuejo, Ombika and Lindequest gate), commenced in June 2021 and was finalised in August 2021. Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) was constructed to do the work.

The same work is expected to be undertaken in the Waterberg Plateau, Von Bach and Daan Viljoen National Parks.

“The metering project within the various National Parks will ensure that we can effectively start saving on our electrical bill since each of us stationed within the National Parks will be responsible for our total usage,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Scientific society strikes gold

Scientific society strikes gold

15 July 2016

Circulation of fake news on social media platforms a growing concern – Information Ministry

Circulation of fake news on social media platforms a growing concern – Information Ministry

26 September 2019

Marine Phosphate ready to “bust myths”

Marine Phosphate ready to “bust myths”

24 May 2013

Swakop Uranium imports 7500 metric tonnes of Pyrolusite

Swakop Uranium imports 7500 metric tonnes of Pyrolusite

15 November 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<