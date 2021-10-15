Tourism ministry, NWR install new electricity meters at Etosha National Park

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) partnered to install new electricity meters (conventional and pre-paid) within the Etosha National Park.

The metering project will cost the ministry N$2,792,982. NWR is expected to reimburse the ministry 20% of the total cost for meters installed after the project.

The first phase, which was to realise the electrical work within the Etosha National Park (Halali, Namutoni, Okaukuejo, Ombika and Lindequest gate), commenced in June 2021 and was finalised in August 2021. Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) was constructed to do the work.

The same work is expected to be undertaken in the Waterberg Plateau, Von Bach and Daan Viljoen National Parks.

“The metering project within the various National Parks will ensure that we can effectively start saving on our electrical bill since each of us stationed within the National Parks will be responsible for our total usage,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director.