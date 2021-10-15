Select Page

Wernhil, Broll fulfil Christmas Wish List initiative

Posted by | Oct 20, 2021 |

Wernhil, Broll fulfil Christmas Wish List initiative

Wernhil and Broll Namibia presented donations to two of their Windhoek-based partner schools, Monte Christo Project Primary School and Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School as part of its Christmas Wish List initiative for 2020, the fifth edition of the annual initiative.

The Christmas Wish List initiative gifts a winning child between the ages of six and twelve their Christmas wishes, to the value of N$6 000. The winning child also chooses one of Wernhil’s partner schools to receive a Christmas gift valued at N$6 000 and Wernhil, in the true spirit of the season, gifts the other school to the same value too, with both schools receiving their donations in the following year.

In December 2020, the Christmas Wish List initiative shared a total amount of N$68 000 between Wernhil’s two partner schools, fifteen families as part of the Family Edition, and ten children, with Sem David being the winning child. David received a soccer kit and ball, new school uniform, books, stationery and – sponsored by Optic Exclusive Wernhil – a new pair of glasses. He chose Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School as the school he wished to support.

Concluding the 2020 edition of the initiative, and taking the needs of both schools into consideration, Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School received 65 litres of hand sanitiser and Monte Christo Project Primary School received a safe for the safekeeping of important documents. Accepting these gifts on behalf of the former school was its Principal, Flora Petrus, and teacher, Linea Iipinge, and on behalf of the latter was Principal, Elizabeth Murangi.

“As one of the initiatives we are most passionate about, we are glad to carry it out for another year and contribute to the education of young learners. As Wernhil celebrates 31 years of existence, we recognise the need to support the communities which have made those years possible,” said Sylvia Rusch, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at Broll Namibia.

Paulus Lewin, Khomas Regional Deputy Director of Programmes and Quality Assurance; Elizabeth Murangi, Principal of Monte Christo Project Primary School; Johan van der Westhuizen, General Manager at Wernhil Shopping Centre; and Sylvia Rusch, Head of Marketing and PR at Broll Namibia.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Chase your destiny

Chase your destiny

10 April 2015

Now JA can pay all its outstanding accounts and help prevent baby dumping

Now JA can pay all its outstanding accounts and help prevent baby dumping

28 February 2014

Improved hygiene for disabled Katima children at Mainstream Foundation

Improved hygiene for disabled Katima children at Mainstream Foundation

20 November 2017

Breweries donates 450 tents to residents of Twaloloka informal settlement

Breweries donates 450 tents to residents of Twaloloka informal settlement

29 July 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<