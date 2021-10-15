Seventh winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off crowned

Windhoek resident, Kristy Shomongula, last weekend became the seventh winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition.

The final which took place at Shanghai Park Lounge on Saturday, 16 October in Windhoek; saw finalists from the coastal, northern and central regions put forward their best kapana dishes in the hope of becoming the next Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off champion.

10 participants earned their spots in the kapana cook-off competition finals after having gone through the preliminary rounds which were hosted in Swakopmund, Windhoek, and Oshakati, this year.

Nedbank Namibia enlisted the assistance of the Namibian Chefs Association, to ensure that the winner is the finalist who made the best kapana dish. Each finalist’s dish is judged based on preparation, presentation, and taste. Chef Philip Klysmith from the Namibian Chefs Association has noted the improvement of the kapana dishes prepared at the competition, which shows the development and diverse ways chefs are now able to prepare their dishes.

Shomongula was at a loss for words as she was not expecting to win the competition. She mentioned that she will be using her earnings to create employment for those seeking opportunities in her community and narrate the importance of the kapana cook-off competition.

“I would like to thank the almighty God and my family for supporting me throughout my competition journey. I will use this trailer to create a kapana business and employ someone to work with me instead of working alone. I want to put food on someone else’s table, and with this opportunity, I will make sure to do so,” she said. Shomongula beat off nine other finalists to take the N$100 000 grand prize which includes a mobile food kitchen, with built-in quality appliances and a cash prize of N$10 000 from Nedbank Namibia.

Winner of the 2017 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off, Chef Eli Abel, from Ongwediva, was accorded the honour of Kapana Champion in the professional chefs’ category, winning himself a handsome cash prize of N$10 000. He battled seven other professional chefs for the title, and his kapana dish was selected as best.

“On behalf of Nedbank Namibia, we appreciate every contestant who took part in the 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition. We want to thank our partners, colleagues, and the chefs that made it all possible. We are certain that the winner of this competition will be using their opportunity to do great for the community, become self-sufficient and, as had been the case with all previous winners, create employment for their fellow Namibians,” said Selma Kaulinge, Nedbank Namibia’s Manager for Communications and PR.

The Kapana Cook-Off is a Nedbank Namibia initiative hosted in partnership with Bakpro and the Namibian Chefs Association.