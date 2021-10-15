Select Page

MTC partners with health ministry to speed up COVID vaccination efforts

Posted by | Oct 19, 2021 |

MTC on Tuesday, 19 October launched the VaxUp081 Campaign in partnership with the Ministry of Health and ICT to offer the public an opportunity to register and book online for their COVID-19 vaccination and avoid long queues.

The campaign, which will officially kick off on Thursday, 21 October, will provide all Namibians in all regions a platform where they can make a booking for vaccination from the comfort of the cellphone, tablet or laptop and choose their preferred vaccine type and vaccination site across the country.

“The VaxUp081 Campaign will not only provide an easier way for our citizens to make their bookings and avoid having to stand in queues all day, but it will also provide all MTC customers who will receive their first vaccination dose when booking via the VaxUp081 booking application, a free data bundle incentive. Prepaid customers will receive 1 free SuperAweh Bundle, while postpaid customers will receive a free 3GB Data Bundle valid for 60 days,” said Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer.

Ekandjo said only the first 130,000 MTC customers who receive their first dose after enrolling via the application will be eligible for this incentive.

“Notwithstanding that, this platform will remain available for all Namibians even after the 130,000 incentive quota has been achieved,” Ekandjo added.

