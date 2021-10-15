Two Zambezi schools to receive first permanent structures since their establishment

The Japanese Government is handing new school blocks to the Kanono Combined School and to the Sibbinda Combined School in the Zambezi Region, through their Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Kanono Combined School has 464 learners from pre-primary to grade 9 with 21 teachers, but due to the shortage of classrooms, some learners have been studying in crowded classrooms.

“Some learners have endured difficult conditions in classrooms made of mud without light and ventilation and it is against this background that we extended a grand of around N$1,374,000 for building a new school block consisting of five permanent classrooms,” the Japenese Government stated.

In addition to the building, textbooks for primary and secondary learners will be provided to ensure quality education in various subjects.

The Principal of Kanono Combined School, Mr Ndabeni said the new school block was the first permanent structure the school received after its founding in 1960 and it has boosted the morale of learners and the community.

Sibbinda Combined School has 400 learners from grade 0 to 9 with 17 teachers. Similar to Kanono, many learners had to be accommodated in makeshift classrooms and tents which proved particularly unpleasant during summer.

The Japanese Government donated close to N$1.5 million to Sibbinda for a new building with five permanent classrooms and one storeroom.

Sibbinda Project Manager, Mr Matiti expressed his gratitude, saying that it will now be much easier to manage the school.

H.E. Harada Hideaki, Ambassador of Japan to Namibia, will officiate at the official events and hand over the new facility at each school to the Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Hon Faustina Caley.